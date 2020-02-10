Wichita city council to consider proposal to amend tax district for new stadium

Wichita City Council members will consider on Tuesday a proposal to amend a community improvement district (CID) for the new AAA baseball stadium downtown.

The CID would impose a 2% sales tax on spending within a defined area to pay off the ballpark.

The original projected cost: $83 million - $75 million for costs related to the development of the stadium and $8 million related to infrastructure and adjacent commercial, retail residential and parking structures.

The amendment includes an additional $127.2 million for private development north of the stadium. The CID would also cover project costs for public auditoriums and convention centers as well as the additional commercial construction on the development site. Potential development on the east side of the Arkansas River that is within the Stadium CID would also be covered.

That's a major concern for Celeste Racette, an activist for Save Century II. She said the power to decide large city economic development programs should be left to voters.

"This is crazy development run amuck," said Racette. "All it takes is four council members to vote for this in favor of it and it’s a done deal, that’s why we’re doing the voter petition. We’ve had enough. "

Councilman Brandon Johnson said now is the time to take advantage of the funding.

"Take advantage of this first year because that was going to help pay off that stadium," he said.

There will be a public hearing on the CID at Tuesday's meeting.

Johnson said if approved, the city could begin collecting funds when the baseball stadium opens.

The Wichita Wind Surge will play its first home game at the new stadium on April 9.