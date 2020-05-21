Wichita city facilities to begin reopening after Memorial Day through July

City facilities and services will begin opening after Memorial Day into July.

Visitors to Wichita facilities will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.

The Municipal Court will open next week with new social distancing practices and changes to the docket.

Wichita Public Libraries will begin to reopen after May 26, but patrons are still not able to browse books yet. Visitors can access computers and get hold materials in the meantime.

Dog parks and playgrounds will begin to open after June 1.

Things can change, though, according to Mayor Brandon Whipple.

“If we were to have any type of spike in numbers or any type of health changes within our community, these dates will likely change,” Whipple said.

For updates, go to wichita.gov/coronavirus.