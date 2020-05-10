Wichita clinic offers free coronavirus testing

Starting Monday, HealthCore Clinic in Wichita is offering free drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing through the month of May at their mobile clinic.

Testing hours are Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The tests will be done for free, and there is not need for an appointment. Patients should bring their ID and insurance information, but will still be tested if they don't have these items.

HealthCore says no one will be turned away while tests are available.