Wichita coalition aims to improve issues dealing with mental health

Members of the Wichita community gathered Thursday to address a five-year plan for a mental-health-and-substance-abuse coalition, consisting of different businesses and entities within the community.

The coalition acknowledges the sense of urgency to address mental health, substance abuse and homelessness in Wichita.

"I just think it's a great opportunity and the community needs to come together," says Gary Schmitt, INTRUST Bank division director of commercial real estate. We have to work together to make it a better place."

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says a core group that started meeting about three years ago includes Comcare, Substance Abuse Center of Kansas (SACK), and Ascension Via Christi.

"And so we started kind of having a vision of what it is that we wanted to see in this community," Easter says.

Over the next five years, the coalition has three goals it wants to achieve:

• Access to care to allow patients to get services they need

• Coordination, communication and collaboration between service providers

• Enough qualified employees in Wichita to take care of mental-health patients.

"It's a combination of facilities providing services for homelessness or mental health or substance abuse," Substance Abuse Center of Kansas CEO Harold Casey says. "For health issues, you know, this is a population that is going to have, you know, mental illness and addiction and diabetes and asthma. So, how do you, you know, round all that up to provide a holistic kind of care."

City of Wichita Vice Mayor Cindy Calycomb says mental health for any community is a difficult issue to address and the coalition should put the city in a stronger position to do that effectively.

"We think something's going to finally happen, and not that people haven't made progress over the years, but it's just such a hard topic to deal with in a difficult population, in terms of just helping them," she says. "And so I think, 'well, things have been done in the past. It's again, time to bring all these folks together to say, 'can we make true progress?'"

Meeting for the mental-health-and-substance-abuse coalition are open to the public, and many in the group say they encourage public input about making the community better.

The next meeting is set for 9 a.m. March 5 in the Ronald Reagan Building at 271 West 3rd Street North, in downtown Wichita.