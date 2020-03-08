Wichita community celebrates 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

The Kansas African America Museum partnered with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and League of Women Voters to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The event provided an artistic presentation and panel discussion highlighting the contributions of African American women in the 1920 suffrage movement.

Visitors say the presentation gave them even more perspective of their history, and helped them realize the weight of what these activists did a century ago.

"I feel like there is so much for me to learn, especially the Kansas history," said Tracee Adams. "I'm excited to hear all the speakers, learn what the League of Women Voters are doing, and the role of each of those organizations have played in the women's suffrage."

Organizers say this was their way to help the community not only look at where the country has been, but to reflect on what has been accomplished for women throughout these 100 years.

The event also provided a voter registration table as the organizers wanted to emphasize how important it is for everyone to continue voting.