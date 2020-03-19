Wichita company ready to help with worldwide COVID-19 response

Help for testing of and treatment for COVID-19 all over the world could come from a Wichita company.

Clinic in a Can has been around for about 10 years, specializing in making self-contained medical clinics built inside shipping containers.

Past contributions include responses to hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017. Clinic in a Can CEO Michael Wawrzewski says he has 35 containers in production, and 10 that are currently available for delivery. The containers can be shipped all over the world to help patients with a primary focus now on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Wawrzewski says the relocatable clinics are "hospital quality."

"It's hospital grade. We're not using sheet rock, we're not using wood products. It's all hospital quality and we've had these distributed basically all over the world and here in the United States," he says.

Wawrzewski says he knows the impact the coronavirus is having on hospitals, and he says he wants to help. He says specific uses for the containers can be as isolation wards, laboratories or emergency rooms.

"It just is dependent on what the needs are from the facilitates that we're supporting right now," Wawrzewski says.

He says the containers are solar-powered, so they have electricity, air conditioning and heating. Warzewski says he's received calls from Canada, Greece, Ethiopa and several states including California, New York and Florida.