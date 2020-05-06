Wichita couple overcomes multiple heartbreaks amid pandemic

2020 hasn't been easy, especially for Kacey and Jacob Daugherty .

"We knew we loved each other and we were going to make it work no matter what day," said Jacob.

They had been planning their dream wedding for more than two and a half years, but they soon realized their May 1st date would now look much different.

"I was really upset, but he calmed me down and showed me the bigger picture," said kacey.

It was hard news to process and it came soon after Kacey stopped receiving work as a physical therapist assistant.

"We were really stressed out to be honest with you, it was a lot happening at once," said Jacob.

The two got married anyway with a small service at their church. Before the special day, Kacey's dad, Kelly Duncan, unexpectedly died. She says he had MS and to make things even harder, the family couldn't have the kind of service they wanted for him.

"It was still a very beautiful service, but I really think we would have rather celebrated with all his childhood friends and everyone who wanted to come, so it was just really hard," said Kacey.

While her father wasn't there in person to see them get married, they feel like their small ceremony was a way to honor him.

Despite dealing with multiple uncontrollable circumstances, they say what really matters is...love.

"We can always make each other laugh and we can always find the light at the end of the tunnel...no matter how dark it is," said Jacob.

The two plan to have a vow renewal and ceremony as well as a celebration of life for Kacey's dad when they can do so safely.