Wichita couple quarantined inside cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns

Thousands of people are quarantined aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast, including a Wichita couple.

Kris Parker and her husband Dr. Tom Rochat were hoping for a peaceful vacation. Their journey from San Francisco to Hawaii was interrupted on its return leg Wednesday when officials learned that a California man who traveled on that ship last month contracted coronavirus and died this week.

The couple's son, Dustin Grimm, says he's not comfortable with the close quarters his parents have to share on the cruise ship.

"I'm concerned, I'm worried but not extremely. They're not sick yet, and they seem to think that they'll be alright so I trust them," said Grimm.

He says his parents aren't confined to just their rooms, they're allowed to mingle with other passengers.

"When they call, they're using another passenger's phone. It's not like they're in a maximum security facility, locked down 24 hours a day. Tom goes in the smoking lounge and they talk to other people," said Grimm.

Grimm says his parents have likely been watching movies and playing cards to waste the time stuck out at sea.

"A cruise is all about enjoying yourself, they're physical activities mostly. Even if it's as simple as sunbathing, if you're not able to do that, then what do you do? You don't take game systems or you don't take your normal time wasters with you when you go on a cruise," said Grimm.

He says his parents are waiting for officials to tell them what will happen next and when they will be able to come home.