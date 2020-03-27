Wichita couple sends kids to grandparents home during Coronavirus outbreak

Candace Showalter and her husband had to make a tough decision.She is a nurse and he works in the grocery industry and she says they will continue working outside their home. She says because of that, they are sending their two boys to live with relatives. She posted a photo on Facebook explaining.

"BECAUSE we have a “high risk” child we are calling upon the help of family. WE just said goodbye to our boys for at least 30 days for THEIR protection," Showalter wrote.

She says they will be at their grandparents house indefinitely, but they visit over the phone and Skype daily.

"I am very thankful, it's a tough situation that we are in, but I am very thankful for the help that we have. My heart goes out to all the ones that don't have the help."