Wichita daycare discusses efforts to keep children healthy

Currently, there are no deaths among children related with the coronavirus, but the Center for Disease Control says that doesn't mean children shouldn't use precautions.

For Kids World Childcare Learning Center in northeast Wichita, this begins with a simple routine. Each child who walks through the center's front door immediately washes their hands and uses hand sanitizer.

Daycare director Margo Jones says she's teaching the children the importance of hand-washing because her top priority is to keep them safe. While encouraging children to wash their hands isn't a new practice for Kids World, Jones says she's made changes at the daycare due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"We clean during nap time and then sanitize all the toys, you know, anything that the child may have touched or put in their mouth or anything like that," Jones says.

Children at the daycare are learning early, not just how to wash their hands effectively, but why it's important.

Jones says her daycare recently received a letter from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that provided more information on the coronavirus.

"Talking about the virus and other steps that we could take and other measures that we can take," she says.

These measures include having children immediately wash their hands after they come through the door and disinfecting surfaces and toys with Lysol.

"It's just a priority to make sure everything is clean and sanitized, so we use lots of Lysol, lots of bleach, and just make sure that we're cleaning on a regular basis," Jones says.

The CDC recommends preventative measures like what are in place at Kids World be utilized everywhere to help prevent the spread of any virus, not just the coronavirus.