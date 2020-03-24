Wichita doctor discusses effort to contain COVID-19 spread in Kansas

When it comes to COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Kansas, the situations changes every day with a the total number of confirmed cases in the state up to 98 as of Tuesday (March 24).

Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Tom Moore with Wesley Medical Center about the challenges health professionals are facing when it comes to COVID-19.

With the 98 cases across Kansas and seven in Sedgwick County, Moore says treatment and the number of patients needing it is not overwhelming as of now. But, he warns, an anticipated surge could change that.

"We have a significant number of beds that are open and we are ready to handle a surge if it were to happen," Moore says.

A lack of supplies needed to treat COVID-19 remains a problem across the U.S. Earlier Tuesday, President Trump and White House officials addressed the issue, prioritizing personal protection equipment near the top of the list for doctors treating patients with the virus.

Sedgwick County sent out a release Tuesday afternoon, asking for local businesses to donate equipment and supplies, including N-95 masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

Dr. Moore believes Wesley Medical Center has what it needs for now, but needs to be ready for the coming days. In Kansas, he says, the biggest need remains testing.

"The problem is we don't have enough test kits to do the testing, and (the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has run low, so they are restricting the testing as well," Moore says.

Dr. Moore explains the most important thing anyone can do to help healthcare workers inside of local hospitals is to follow guidelines like the stay-at-home order enacted by Sedgwick county .