Wichita doctor gives insight into being on frontline of fight against COVID-19

As doctors and nurses continue to show up for work on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, they risk their health and safety daily to provide for people in need of care.

Eyewitness News on Wednesday (April 1) caught an inside glimpse to what medical professionals in Wichita hospitals face. Dr. Mark Mosley, and emergency room physician for Wesley Medical Center is one of many in his field not seeking pats on the back or "thank yous," but pleading with people to stay at home as much as they can.

From Wichita's perspective Mosley compares the current crisis to waiting for a storm. When a springtime thunderstorm approaches an area, you can feel the eerie calmness right before it hits.

That's what Mosley says he and his staff at Wesley Medical Center are feeling right now, waiting for the storm to hit Kansas as we get closer to the peak of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Here on the frontline, you know the storm is coming. And right now, it's strangely quiet, but we're really, we're really lucky because the rest of the country is getting hit pretty hard and we've had just a little bit more time to get ready," Mosley says.

As a doctor in Wesley Medical Center's emergency room, Mosley sees the worst of it. He says with 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County and the total number for Kansas approaching 500, he wants people to understand the seriousness of the virus.

"We already have patients in the hospital on ventilators, so it's here," Mosley says. "But it's going to get darker. And that's where we really need to pull together as a community and take this very seriously."

He says COVID-19 is nothing human beings have seen before.

"There's no vaccine and there are currently no sicentifically-proven treatmetns," Mosley says. "So this is, this is not like the flu. It may feel like the flu as analogy, but in terms of what it's already doing to the United States and the rest of the world, this is not like the seasonal flu."

People are asked to stay home in order to keep hospitals from getting to a point of being overwhelmed by the pandemic. Mosley says following guidelines is important to protect, not just yourself, but everyone else around you.

"When things get bad, a week from now, two weeks from now, three weeks from now, and we've got all kinds of horrible stuff happening, it's good to help us then. But the way that you can help us then is by helping us now. Take it seriously and make this less bad two weeks from now by staying home."

Mosley says there are four simple steps everyone should do to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. Those steps include taking the pandemic seriously, staying home, washing your hands and using available time during the crisis to to show people kindness, especially to those in need.