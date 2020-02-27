Wichita doctor offers tips on how to protect your kids from RSV

Health officials say Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) season has been longer and more severe.

RSV is a respiratory illness that can be life-threatening for small children.

Dr. Amy Seery at Ascension Via Christi says the past few years have had shorter seasons.

This year, it started in November and doctors expect it to continue through March. That's longer than usually, but not completely out of the norm.

Although illnesses help young children build immune systems, RSV is severe and can be life-threatening.

It's common knowledge to stay away from babies while you're sick, but you can be an unintentional carrier.

Seery says this time of year, people should stay away from all small children that aren't family.

"It is always good to stay away from a stranger's baby. It's great that you love babies, but love them from a distance. It's much healthier and safer for them," said Seery.

While doctors are trying to project what next year's season will be like, Seery says it's nearly impossible to know for sure.