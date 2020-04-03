Wichita doctors weigh in on homemade masks

Mayors from major cities including New York and Los Angeles are now urging people to cover their noses and mouths if they have to go out in public. At first, health officials said masks were only necessary for health care workers and sick patients. That thought process has since changed a little.

"The majority of people infected don't have a lot of symptoms anyway, so you don't know if you are infected or not. If you want to wear a mask, that would help out your neighbor considerably," said Dr. Tom Moore with Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Moore says home-made cloth masks are fine, but doctors say N95 masks, that keep health care workers from getting the virus, need to be saved for them.

The CDC originally recommended only people who are sick or might be around someone who is sick to wear one. Dr. Garold Minns with KU School of Medicine in Wichita says health organizations are now changing their recommendations.

"Even the CDC says, well it might help, it won't hurt, if you want to wear some of those masks that aren't of higher quality."

While homemade masks can be helpful, both doctors say they don't necessarily keep you from getting it.

"You're wearing it primarily to decrease the likelihood, that if you're infected already, but don't know, then you would be less likely to give it to someone else," Said Dr. Minns.

The World Health Organization says masks are only effective when combined with frequent hand washing and you must know how to use them and dispose of them properly. It says do not re-use single use masks and to take it off and don't touch the front of the mask.

And doctors say don't let a mask give you a false sense of security.

"You still need to stay at home, limit your activities, only go out for essential functions," Said Dr. Minns.