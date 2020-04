Emergency crews are responding to a deadly submersion at Garvey Park, near I-135 and Hydraulic.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed the incident at 3501 S. Washington, around 2:15 p.m.

Three detectives from the Wichita Police Department, including head of the homicide division and two labs from the WPD's Crime Scene Investigation, are all at the park, according to our photojournalist on the scene.

Stick with Eyewitness News on-air and online on the KWCH-12 app.