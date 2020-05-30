Wichita entertainment businesses begin to reopen

As Sedgwick County begins to reopen, some entertainment businesses are doing the same.

Field Station Dinosaur Park is holding a free introduction event over the weekend. A local artist is painting a new mural that will be revealed Monday, which is International Dinosaur Day.

"It's been a long winter, not just for us but for everybody." Guy Gsell said. "We're so happy to just be outside again, be able to keep our distance, because we are a big giant park, but also having fun. Having a blast."

Splash Aqua Park is another businesses opening this weekend, and visitors are encouraged to buy tickets and sign waivers online before showing up.

Cole Lakbrenner says it's an exciting time for Splash.

"It's great to see people out in the park and having a good time and smiling. Obviously we'd like more people to be able to come out and have fun." Lakbrenner said.

The park is limiting capacity to 30 people, and is sanitizing the equipment between visitors.

Over the past few weeks, bowling alleys, the Zoo, Botanica, and restaurants reopened. For adults, some bars and nightclubs like Industry and Revolution are opening this weekend.