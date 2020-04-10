Wichita fake-snow company helps in fight against COVID-19 spread

Toby Franke and his sons have turned their fake-snow company, Snow Bros Snowmakers, into a helpful weapon in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

A cannon usually used to cover things in fake snow are now deployed to disinfect all types of exteriors from a distance, including playground equipment.

The solution fired from the cannon is the same used to spray down physical-therapy tables. The solution is Center-for-Disease-Control approved to kill the coronavirus.

We can do a 100,000 square-foot factory," Franke says. "We've got these two atamizer guns, we've got a huge snow cannon that we've switched over. If Wichita can use this for this to make it a little cleaner around town, then (we're) definitely here for it."