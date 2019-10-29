Wichita family scales back popular holiday-lights display after father's death

Wichita resident Brad Short loves all the holidays and his family goes all out, especially for Christmas, staging one of the biggest residential light displays in the city in the 11000 block of West Texas Street on the west side of town.

The effort is worth it, Short says, to see smiles on visitors' faces. But without the person who sparked his interest in what has grown to be a collection of half of a million lights, that number will be cut in half this year, down to about one quarter of a million lights. Short's father died from cancer in March.

"The Christmas light display started when I was a little kid. Dad had me hanging out of a two-story house, putting up lights around a window with him," Short remembers. "I said when my father couldn't help with the display anymore, we were gonna kind of take some steps back."

Short's father played a big role in the display and greeted visitors, playing the role of Santa Claus. While the loss impacts the total number of lights in this year's display, Short says the holiday-decoration collection isn't going anywhere and plans are in place to add more to it in years to come.

