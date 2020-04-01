Wichita family shares positive chalk messages at Harrison Park

A Wichita family is trying to spread positivity while practicing social distancing.

Misty King says her kids were getting rambunctious trapped in the house all day so she sent them out into the neighborhood with chalk.

She asked them to write the sort of positive messages they would want to read if they were feeling down; messages they would like to read if they saw them walking by.

Mackenzie Robertson said, “We wanted to encourage people while they're running and they're walking to just have a nice day and always trust themselves in what they're doing and like just believe in themselves.”

Misty King said, “The park has definitely been full of people, and I thought it would be a good learning experience for them to go out and spread joy to everybody, especially in this time.”

Their drawings have caught the attention of runners and neighbors who live near Harrison Park in east Wichita.

