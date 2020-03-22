Wichita family waiting on results of coronavirus test

Eyewitness News is hearing from more people who either already tested positive for the virus or are currently being tested and waiting on results.

A Wichita native who didn't want to be identified says her mom is showing symptoms and was tested. Their family is now waiting on the results.

“She was like, ‘I kind of feel like I need somebody here if my lungs do decide to give out.’ And I was like, ‘Are you that bad?’ And she’s like, ‘I just feel like I’m using everything I have to breathe.”

She says she still hasn’t been able to see or speak to her mom in person since being admitted to the hospital. She doesn’t know her condition, but knows she’s been tested for COVID-19.

“They have tested her but they don’t know anything about the results. They said to act like she did have it.”

The daughter knows the concerns her mother faces after already surviving multiple strokes, being an asthmatic and having COPD.

“She even said that she doesn’t know if she’d be able to fight it if she did get it and this was when she first started getting sick.”

She says her mother hasn’t traveled out of the state recently and has only been two places in the last week- both being doctors offices.