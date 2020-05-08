Wichita firefighters battle blaze to NW Wichita home

Wichita firefighters Friday night saw flames coming from the back of a house on a call in northwest Wichita. On that call, reported a little before 9 p.m. in the 11700 block of West Central Park Street (near 29th Street North and 119th Street West, near New Market Square), the Wichita Fire.

Wichita Fire Department Acting Battalion Chief Rick Bahr says crews found heavy fire on the second-floor deck of the home, but managed to make a quick knockdown.

Bahr says a malfunctioning propane tank caused the fire to the deck. In addition to the deck, Bahr says the fire also left damage in the home's kitchen and dining room.