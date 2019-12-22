Wichita firefighters hurt in late-night fire

A house fire leaves two Wichita firefighters hurt. It happened shortly after 10:00 p.m., Saturday at a home at 25th and Amidon.

Emergency crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home when they got there.

No one was home at the time and there's no word yet on a cause.

One firefighter was treated and released from the hospital with a minor burn to his hand. The other firefighter who was hurt suffered a medical condition at the scene. That firefighter was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.