Wichita firefighters rescue person trapped in trash truck

The Wichita Fire Department rescued a person trapped in a trash truck early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. to the 600 block of South West Street.

Officials say a person was in a dumpster when it was loaded into the trash truck and became trapped during normal operations.

The driver heard the cries for help and called 911.

Fire crews, including Special Operations, responded and were able to extricate the victim, using a truck company to lift them out of the trash compartment.

A team effort with SCEMS crews successfully mitigated this incident.

The fire department says the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.