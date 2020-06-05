Wichita group plans for change after the protests

A Wichita group is expecting big changes to come out of the hundreds of marches and protests that have taken place around the world following the death of George Floyd.

Jeremiah Atkinson, the founder of Project Justice ICT, said everyone has to be included for that change to happen.

"Simply because we're the United State; we're not the Divided States. And in order for everybody to be treated fairly, we all must come to the table," said Atkinson.

Pastor Maurice "Moe" Evans, a mentor for the group, said the group is not only focused on what's happening but also on the future.

"They have absolutely put together a specific road map, step by step of what they want to do," said Evans.

Project ICT put together a list of demands for local government and the Wichita Police Department. Those include: defunding the police department and allocating money towards the community, reporting racist officers and other bad officers, and updating the Wichita Police Department's use of force policy, which hasn't been done since 2013.

Mayor Brandon Whipple and other city council members attended the group's Black Lives Matter Youth Rally on Thursday to hear the group's concerns.