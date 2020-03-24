Wichita group raising money to fill food gaps

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting thousands of people in our community, especially the restaurant industry. That's why the group ICT SOS has teamed up with local businesses to help raise money.

They created a GoFundMe campaign called the "Feed Wichita Pandemic Response Fund."

The campaign seeks $100,000. As of Tuesday morning, they've raised around $16,000.

ICT SOS says the funds will help cover the costs of food and supplies to fill food gaps in our community.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so here: Feed Wichita Pandemic Fund

