Wichita healthcare workers greeted with cheers, signs during shift change

Healthcare workers were greeted with cheers and signs during shift change at Wesley Medical Center.

On Thursday, hospital managers, directors and cooperate staff lined up along the employee entrance to show support for the staff taking care of patients at Wesley.

“We’re doing really well. We’re fortunate to have adequate supplies. We’re also very fortunate to be fully staffed. Our team is doing good," said Casey Guber, Wesley Medical Center.

Several people held signs calling workers healthcare heroes. There was also music and tons of cheering.

Hospital employees say it works to take care of its staff like it takes care of patients and this is a way to start the day off with positive and encouragement during the pandemic.