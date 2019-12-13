City of Wichita hopes push for change in state law cuts down on auto thefts

This year alone, Wichita police say auto thefts number more than 2,000. It's a widespread problem the City of Wichita is addressing with a push for change at the state level.

The city is taking steps to convince lawmakers in Topeka to change the auto theft laws in Kansas and by doing so, cut down on a frequently-committed crime.

Currently, not all auto thefts are felonies. Wichita leaders want to change that and hope a new bill can stop repeat offenders.

Recent surveillance footage shared by Wichita police shows how fast thieves can steal a car once they spring into action.

Wichita City Council member James Clendenin is among those pushing for change he hopes will discourage potential thieves from going through with the crime. When it comes to auto thefts, he can relate as, he says, he's had his car stolen, and not just once.

"One time our car was stolen around Christmastime and all of our gifts were taken and it just, it's something that effects people so personally, it could devastate them," Clendenin says.

He says the City of Wichita lobbying state lawmakers to make all auto thefts a felony would be a step in the right direction.

"If a law like this was passed, it will allow people to feel safe in their own neighborhoods," Clendenin says.

With more than 2,000 auto thefts in Wichita this year, Wichita Police Lt. Scott Brunow says if the city's proposal passes the legislature, it could decrease the number of repeated auto thefts.

"When you have people that are being charged with committing a felony, the chances of them being on on the streets and still committing it, or reoccurring crimes being committed are less."

The City of Wichita will take its ideas to lawmakers during the 2020 legislative session starting next month.

In the meantime, Brunow offers simple tips that can decrease the chances of a thief stealing your car. The first tip you'll often hear, especially this time of year when morning temperatures dip below freezing is to never leave your car running unattended. Brunow says you should also never leave your keys in your car and never leave your unattended car's windows down.