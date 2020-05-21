Wichita hospitals have yet to see a jump in cases since phased reopening began

Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 infection rate remains low compared to other Kansas counties, but health officials are saying that doesn’t mean to stop taking precautions.

“It's important, though, for people to not take the fact that we have had low numbers as a sign that there is no more virus, it still exists,” Sam Antonios, Ascension Via Christi chief medical officer at, said. Thankfully for us that's seems to be in control and low numbers. I would encourage everybody to continue being cautious.”

While infection rates have remained low during the first phase of reopening in Kansas, doctors at both Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center are saying that it could be awhile until we see another increase in cases.

“It's going to be a little while before we know if it's going to manifest itself in increasing numbers,” Antonios said.

Hospital visits have remained low due to patient’s concerns with contracting the virus, but doctors said that the hospitals are safe.

“Our ERs are open and ready to serve our community to serve those that need health care, and very able to do that,” Lowell Ebersole, chief medical officer at Wesley Medical Center, said. we're willing to do that and that's why we're here, we want to serve our community, and keep people as healthy as possible.”