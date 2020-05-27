Wichita in the running to be sole site for The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

Wichita is one of four sites being considered as the sole site of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

In February, the TBT selected Wichita as one of its 2020 regional sites for its seventh annual tournament, which will take place July 30 through Aug. 2 at Charles Koch Arena.

The tournament announced Wednesday it would continue but in a scaled-down format, with 24 teams playing at a single location over ten days this summer.

"TBT’s decision to carry on with the event comes after extensive consultation with health experts, epidemiologists and TBT participants," officials announced in a release.

Players and staff will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined in the days leading up to games, said the tournament.

“If there’s anything this virus has taught us is there’s no way to ensure 100 percent probability of anything, but after reviewing TBT’s plan and challenging some of their assumptions, I feel confident in the approach they are taking to minimize risk and their commitment to conducting this event responsibly,” said Dr. Tara Kirk Sell, who works at the Johns

Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Dr. Thomas Hospel, who also serves as medical director for the PGA Tour.

The AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni) are among the 115 teams that have applied to participate in the event. The 24-team field will be announced in June.

Due to its plan to consolidate down to one location, all previous ticket purchasers across TBT’s previously determined nine regions will be refunded in full.