Wichita machinist union approves 3-year contract extension with Spirit AeroSystems

Members of the Machinist Union approved a contract extension with Spirit AeroSystems on Wednesday.

The AM Local Lodge 839 has accepted the 3-year contract Extension with a 69.5% membership vote.

David Wingate, a laid-off employee and union member, said the extension would help him.

"Without an extension at that time the labor market will be flooded with people to fill those jobs and people willing to fill those jobs. And they are fearful the company will come back and give them a lower wage than what they were currently at and that's business so, that's the realism of it," he said.

Union president Cornell Beard said employees should know the contract extension was not rushed.

"Spirit asked for an extension, so they had a few items they wanted to discuss. So, those few items we discussed those items per our surveys. So we put out surveys to the membership to figure out what's important to everybody going into the contract. So, those surverys dictate the membership's voice on what we will talk about or even entertain and discuss," he said.

Beard said the contract reads if we aren't employed when the contract runs out the 26th of June that we will no longer have call back rights. He said some members misunderstood the call back language in the contract.

"We have never had a company come back and tell us they're not going to honor callback rights. Because the first thing they want to do is bring back everybody they can. And the fair way to do that, is bring them back by seniority. Which would mean you honor our callback rights," he said.

Wingate said his main focus now are layoffs which he hopes aren't permanent.

"I just hope it doesn't last long for a lot of people's sake. A lot of people are affected by this," said Wingate.