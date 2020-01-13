Wichita man arrested, accused of abusing 2-month-old twins

Wichita police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday afternoon for abusing a pair of twin babies.

Officers and EMS were called to a home in the 2800 block of S. Emporia around noon for a child not breathing.

Officers arrived to find a two-month-old boy not breathing and unresponsive. The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There it was discovered the boy had critical internal injuries.

Through their investigation, officers learned the boy had newer and older critical internal injuries and that his two-month-old twin sister had a healing broken femur.

Police arrested Marlin Williams on three counts of aggravated battery in connection with the case.

Both children remain hospitalized.

Two other children, ages one and two, were removed from the home and placed into protective custody.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.