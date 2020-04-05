Wichita man arrested in string of thefts, burglaries

Wichita police have arrested a man in connection to a string of thefts and burglaries.

Related Man breaks into Wichita family's garage, steals items, defecates into plastic bag

Just after midnight Thursday (April 2), officers responded to an aggravated burglary at a home in the 9000 block of East Shannon Woods Ct. The suspect, 26-year-old Tyler Cline, allegedly entered the house and took several personal items.

The couple told Eyewitness News that the thief was caught on their Ring doorbell camera stealing several items including tools, and at one point, taking a plastic bag, squatting over it and defecating inside of it before leaving the property.

Police say the next burglary happened the same day around 2:40 a.m.at a home in the 10000 block of East 19th Street North.

Cline allegedly entered the house and took a Honda CRV from an attached garage. The car was recovered later that evening by officers.

The third burglary took place around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 10000 of East Windemere Ct.

Police say Cline allegedly took several personal items and tools from an attached garage.

"Through diligent investigation, long hours and teamwork, Officers determined Cline’s alleged involvement in each burglary," said Officer Paul Cruz.

Investigators say Cline was located and arrested following a short foot pursuit in the area of Richmond and Douglas Friday (April 3).

The cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.