Wichita man changing tire on side of road, hit by semi, killed in Franklin County

The Kansas Highway Patrol identifies a 73-year-old Wichita man who died from his injuries after a semi hit him on the side of the road early Tuesday morning along Interstate 35 in Franklin County.

The KHP says in the accident reported about 5:19 a.m. Tuesday, a semi hit Sideny Leroy Huff as he was attempting to change a tire on his 2005 Chevy Impala.

The semi's driver, identified as a 51-year-old Jerry W. Tiger, of Wichita, was traveling north on I-35 at mile mark 192.5, in the right lane, the KHP says. The driver failed to stay in the lane, driving over the right white edge line before hitting Huff.

The KHP says the semi's driver continued traveling north "until stopped by law enforcement near Gardner."

Huff died from his injuries at the scene, the report from the KHP shows. The semi's driver wasn't injured.