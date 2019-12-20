Wichita man charged in random stabbing attack bound over for trial

A man accused of randomly stabbing a woman in east Wichita in September will go to trial.

After hearing from the victim, a neighbor, a nurse and crime scene investigator, Sedgwick County Judge Bruce Brown determined there was enough evidence against Wade Dunn to send him to trial.

The 28-year-old woman Dunn is accused of attacking testified during the preliminary hearing Friday morning.

She said she was going in and out of the house, located near 17th Street N. and Rock. She said she was loading up her car with laundry while her baby was inside the house.

The woman said she heard someone running up and then saw a man with a knife.

She said she didn't recognize the man and never saw him before. She said she froze because she felt like she knew what was coming. That's when she said he stabbed her all over her body.

After the attack, the woman said she ran to the homes of her neighbors, ringing their doorbells, trying to get help.

She was in the hospital for 10 days after the attack. She said her voice has changed because her vocal cords were damaged in the attack, and she anticipates other surgeries down the road.

Cortez Orange, Sr., a neighbor testified that he called 911 when he saw the woman covered in blood from head to toe. He said she told him she had been attacked.

Orange said the woman had very deep gashes and her wrists were halfway off. He said she told him the man just came up to her and started attacking her without saying anything.

Orange said he had had EMT training twice in the last 15 years. After finding the woman, he said he ran back inside to get a towel to stop bleeding.

Other witness testimony included a forensic nurse at Wesley Medical Center who said the woman's wounds were so bad that if left untreated they could have been fatal.

Joseph Westphal, a CSI investigator with the Wichita Police Department said surveillance video showed Dunn throw a knife wrapped in a shirt down a storm drain shortly after the attack. He said fingerprints were collected from the knife and analyzed at the lab.

Dunn is charged with attempted first-murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Dunn was a documented gang member with the Insane Clown Posse criminal street gang.