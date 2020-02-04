Wichita man gets nearly 6 years for 2019 carjacking, high-speed chase

A Wichita man will spend nearly six years in prison after a hectic series of events that included a carjacking and chase in north Wichita.

A judge Tuesday sentenced Zachary Ausdemore to 70 months in prison for the Sept. 10 crimes involving stolen vehicles, the high-speed chase and an officer-involved shooting.

Ausdemore admitted to confronting a couple and threatening to kill them unless they gave him the keys to their car. Prior to that, he was a passenger in a stolen vehicle. That vehicle's driver tried to run over a Wichita police officer in a McDonald's parking lot near 21st Street North and Amidon, police say.

An officer fired a shot at the Jeep, wounding Ausdemore and the driver, the U.S. Attorney says. Arsdemore didn't give up.

"When the car stopped, Ausdemore fled on foot," the U.S. Attorney's Office says. "He ran to the house of the elderly couple, who were outside watching the chase, and took the keys to their Honda CRV."

Police chased the stolen Honda until Ausdemore ran it into a muddy ditch. Ausdemore received treatment at a Wichita hospital before being booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.