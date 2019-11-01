Wichita man hands out free homemade soup

A Wichita man makes us Kansas Proud for handing out free homemade soup every week.

Walter Clemons, aka Walt, has been giving away soup to people in Wichita every Tuesday and Thursday along Broadway for about three years.

"I'm out here to serve the people that are in need, less fortunate than we are," Clemons said. "I've been doing it because I've been blessed."

Although the food he serves is at no cost, there's a sign that says "donations appreciate." Something he says has kept him going.

"These people are out here even though they can't relay the message. They always thank me, but its you that is actually helping them. I thank Wichita for that," Clemons said.

He says 80 to 100 people come by to have some of his hot homemade soup.

"It means the world. People living on the street, they deserve a good meal and its just very helpful," said Clemons.

Steven Thompson and Lariscia Lane say they are thankful for people like Clemons.

"I love him, and I thank God for him because he always says that when I say "thank you for the food.." he says.." thank God," said Lane.

Clemons says he's doing all this because of a health scare a few years ago.

"I'm giving back. God saved my life when I had a heart attack. I just felt like he saved my life for a reason. So this is the reason," Clemons said.