Wichita man looking for answers after property burglarized

Zachary Freeman, a local business man, is looking for answers after one of his properties was burglarized and vandalized Tuesday night.

Freeman says the burglars took brand new appliances, including a refrigerator, stove and microwave.

The burglars also tore down one of his doors in the process of taking all of the items and caused other damage to the house.

"On the drive down here, my reaction was anger, frustration, a lot of hard work, and then upon seeing it, just surprised," Freeman says. "The severity of the damage and the fact that everything was gone."

Freeman says even though the burglars caused damage to his business, he doesn't wish bad upon them.

"For those people who did this to our property, I will just pray for them," Freeman says. "I hope that they can find some peace in their lives. That will bring a lot of joy to me. To just know that they got something in their lives out of doing this kind of stuff."

Freeman says the community has really stepped up and offered to help him out, which he is thankful for.

If you have any information of who might have done this, call the Wichita Police Department or contact Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

