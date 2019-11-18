Wichita man pleads guilty to federal charge after Sept. carjacking, chase

A Wichita man Monday pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking in connection with a a Sept. 10 crime involving stolen vehicles, a chase and an officer-involved shooting.

In his plea, 30-year-old Zachary Ausdemore admitted to confronting a couple and threatening to kill them. The U.S. Attorney's Office says this all began earlier in the day with Wichita police responding to a report of a stolen Jeep. Ausdemore was a passenger in the stolen vehicle with two other people.

When police tried to stop the stolen Jeep, the vehicle's driver accelerated toward an officer, the U.S. Attorney's Office says. An officer fired a shot at the Jeep, wounding Ausdemore and the driver.

"When the car stopped, Ausdemore fled on foot," the U.S. Attorney's Office says. "He ran to the house of the elderly couple, who were outside watching the chase, and took the keys to their Honda CRV."

Police chased that stolen vehicle until Ausdemore ran it into a muddy ditch.

Sentencing in this case is set for Feb. 3. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Ausdemore faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a fin up to $250,000.