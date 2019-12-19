Wichita man pleads guilty to robbing local bank

A 21-year-old Wichita man Thursday pleaded guilty to robbing a southeast Wichita bank in July.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says 21-year-old Jeremy Vos pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

In his plea, Vos admitted that on July 23, he robbed the Intrust Bank inside the Dillons grocery store at 5500 E. Harry, near Harry and Edgemoor.

McAllister says Vos gave the teller a handwritten note saying, "This is a robbery. No (dye) bags. I have a gun."

Police say Vos made a false report to 911 a little before the robbery and officers arrested him that same day.

Sentencing is set for March 6. McAllisters says Vos could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.