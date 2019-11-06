WPD: 2 arrested for aggravated robbery in apparent cat-fishing scheme

Wichita police arrested two people for robbing a man in an apparent catfishing scheme.

Police say the robbery happened around 1:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4200 block S. Hydraulic.

They talked to a 19-year-old man who said he was going to the location to meet who he believed was a woman that he had been chatting with over text.

He said when he entered the apartment complex building, two people approached him, pulled out a handgun and knife, and demanded money.

The man said he handed over the money, and the crooks left in a red Honda Civic.

Officers located the suspect vehicle while they were responding to call in the 1300 block of S. Ellis. They found 20-year-old Ricky Wright and a 15-year-old boy inside.

Both were taken into custody without any further incident.

Police say a handgun, knife and the victim's money were all recovered during the investigation.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.

Investigators say they believe the Wright and the teen were the ones that the victim was communicating with via text and that no woman.