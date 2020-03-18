Wichita man sentenced to life for raping teen over several years

A Wichita man was sentenced Tuesday for raping a teenager over the course of several years.

District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced 55-year-old Dzung Ninh to life plus 165 months in prison. He will be parole eligible on the life sentence after 25 years. If he is granted parole after 25 years, he will begin serving his 165 month sentence.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said the sexual assaults began when the victim was 13 and continued until she turned 17 in 2017. Ninh was arrested shortly after the victim’s boyfriend told her mother about the sexual abuse.

Ninh was charged with four counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

A jury found Ninh guilty of three counts of rape and the remaining counts last January.

Syrios referenced the victim’s fears in his ruling Tuesday afternoon.

“No doubt in my mind those fears have now become a reality for her, and that reality will likely continue for the rest of her life. There is a price for imposing that reality on her, on stealing that innocence. The price is this sentence.”