Wichita man sentenced for embezzling from retired widow

A retired financial adviser who took more than $800,000 from a retired widow has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Seventy-three-year-old Walter Hollis, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday for one count of felony theft.

Prosecutors say he embezzled the money from a 75-year-old widow between 2014 and 2018 after she had been his client for several years.

Hollis took the money from two trust funds. He was ordered to pay $822,322 in restitution.

The woman testified Tuesday that Hollis destroyed her sense of security and denied her descendants their inheritance.

Hollis blamed his crime on a gambling addiction and a difficult upbringing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

