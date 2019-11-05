Wichita man sentenced to 12 months in jail for killing dog

A Wichita man is sentenced to 12 months in jail and a $500 fine in a case of animal cruelty.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Cole Carter, 19, previously pleaded guilty felony crimnal threat, felony animal cruelty and carrying a weapon (misdemeanor) in the death of Benji the dog.

A Salina couple was in town last December when they say Benji got out.

It was reported that Carter slammed the small white dog into the ground then left the scene. Officers later found Benji dead.

Once Carter completes his prison sentence, he will serve 12 months probation. He also owes $569 in restitution.

