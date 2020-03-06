Wichita man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for robbing bank

A Wichita man was sentenced Friday to 2.5 years in federal prison for robbing a bank.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Jeremy Vos, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

In his plea, he admitted that on July 23, 2019, he robbed Intrust Bank at 5500 E. Harry. He gave the teller a handwritten note saying, “This is a robbery. No (dye) bags. I have a gun.” Officers arrested Vos the same day as the robbery.

Police reported Vos had made a false report to 911 shortly before the robbery.

