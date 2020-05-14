Wichita mayor announces phased-in approach to reopen city, local programs

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced Thursday the city's four-tier plan to reopen the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whipple said city employees are preparing safety protocols, supplies, information and signage for city hall and other city buildings.

"We want to not only to get back to the services that people expect but also make sure that we are having extra emphasis on public safety," said Whipple.

The first three floors of City Hall will reopen May 26 in Phase 2 of the city's four-phase approach, said the mayor. Visitors will be asked to wear masks once inside. Temperatures will be optional.

"We're trying to limit access while also providing information throughout that common area that will allow people to get their business done in the safest manner possible," said the mayor.

During Phase 2 which runs through June 30, the mayor said city officials "will be constantly and closely monitoring and assessing risks to the health and safety of our employees and residents' progress before we make any changes."

Guidance on when things like dog parks, playgrounds, and museum are open will be shared on the city's social media pages and at wichita.gov/coronavirus.

Phase 3 begins on July 1. Whipple said at that time, the city should be able to make more accurate assessments on how to further open more parts of the city.

Phase 4, would be a complete reopening of the city. Whipple said that would be when a vaccine or better treatments are available, or when the number of COVID-19 cases had "whittled down to a very small number."

"So Phase 4 would be a full reopening. That is something that we haven't put a date on yet because we want to make sure we can survey the situation at that point," said Whipple.

During this phased-in approach, rooms 101A and 101B of Century II will be opened to provide the public with a place to give comments during city council meetings. The city council meetings will be broadcast to the rooms and comments can be made in realtime.

The mayor said the rooms allow for social distancing, and everyone who attends will be given a mask. Residents will need to park in Century II's metered parking lot and enter by the jester statue.

Residents with a question or comment relevant to agenda items may participate by emailing comments or questions to councilmeeting@wichita.gov by 8 a.m. the morning city council meeting or call 316-268-4482.

"I want to give somewhat of a caution. This is the plan as it is today, but we all know that the virus makes the timeline, and we all know that things could change, if reactions to within our community to this virus, if we have another bump in cases, or anything else happesn we'll make changes to this as approapriate in order to keep the safety and health of our citizens as our top priority