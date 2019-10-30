Wichita mayor condemns 'slimy campaigning' ahead of next week's election

With six days remaining until Election Day, the race to be Wichita's next mayor makes national headlines because of what incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell calls "slimy campaigning."

The focal point of the pre-election controversy is an attack ad posted online, targeting challenger Brandon Whipple.

The "slimy campaigning" Longwell mentioned references the false attack ad against Whipple that prompted his lawyer to sue for slander.

The suit claims the creator of the video, and those who paid for it, entered in what it calls "a civil conspiracy to harm Whipple's candidacy."

Wednesday, Eyewitness News heard from Longwell and Whipple on camera for the first time since Whipple's attorney filed the lawsuit. '

Whipple's attorney, Randy Rathbun says he may not know who two 'Jon Does' in the lawsuit are, but he knows what they did.

"From my background investigation, it was two different individuals that came up with the concept and the other was the money person," Rathbun says.

The lawsuit alleges "John Doe No. 1" set up an LLC in New Mexico -- where the law allows owners to hide their identities -- in in order to hire Matthew Colborn to produce a baseless ad aimed at Whipple. It goes on to claim that "John Doe No. 2" then paid to get the video seen by more people on social media.

So far, Colborn is the lone defendant identified in the suit.

"He'll have 20 days to file an answer, and at this point, then I'll be able to use subpoenas and start tracking down the rest of this conspiracy," Rathbun says.

As for Whipple, he says the lawsuit isn't about politics, at least not this upcoming election. He says it's about all local elections to come.

"You know, this is a blatant attempt to avoid transparency to skirt ethics laws," Whipple says. "So, this lawsuit is to get to the bottom of the LLC in New Mexico so that we can make sure this doesn't become a political norm."

Whipple and Rathbun say they made attempts to contact Colborn, but never did hear back. Eyewitness News also made several attempts to contact Colborn, but experienced the same result, no response.

Longwell says he is not involved with the ad targeting his opponent.

"We can assure you, it's nothing that we're responsible for and we just simply condemn that type of slimy campaigning," he says. "...For those that are behind it, obviously they need to own up to it and hopefully, justice will be served."

FactFinder 12 learned Colborn shares an office space in Wichita with Kansas state representative Michael Capps and Wichita city council member James Clendenin.

"I would question whether there're really ties or not," Longwell says. "I would have thought that I would have heard of rumblings if there were ties and I haven't heard any of that."

On Tuesday, Clendenin told Eyewitness News he doesn't pay attention to what Colborn does on a day-to-day basis.

Despite negativity surrounding the mayor's race, Longwell says he's feeling good about next week's election.

"People appreciate the momentum that our city has had over the last four years," he says. "We have jobs and investment and quality of life and w'ere changing our city and it shows."

Eyewitness News has not yet asked Longwell if he knows Colborn. We'll relay that answer if and when we get it.