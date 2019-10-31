Wichita mayor says he's met, but does not know man named in slander suit

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell Thursday responds to more questions about the slander lawsuit filed by his political opponent's attorney in response to an online attack ad that makes false claims of sexual harassment.

Wednesday, Longwell addressed the issue with a Washington, D.C.-based reporter. Back in Wichita Thursday, he spoke with FactFinder 12 investigator Rachel Skytta.

As he has in previous interviews about the attack ad, Longwell tells FactFinder 12 he condemns this kind of "slimy campaigning. He insists he is not behind the video at the center of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, names Matthew Colborn as the video's producer. It also claims two other, unidentified people are behind the video, "John Doe #1" and "John Doe #2."

The ad pieces together claims from an October 31, 2017, article that was published in the Kansas City Star. Eyewitness News fact-checked the ad on Oct. 22 and found "there is no immediate connection between Whipple and allegations made in the video."

The lawsuit calls the ad "a disgusting false and defamatory hit piece cobbled together." It goes on to claim the ad has been run thousands of times on YouTube and John Doe #2 paid to boost its reach on Facebook and YouTube.

FactFinder 12 spoke with Whipple's attorney Wednesday. He says they still don't know who "John Doe #1" and "John Doe #2" are. Eyewitness News learned Colborn shares an office space with state representative Michael Capps and Wichita City Council James Clendenin, but neither man has been connected with the attack ad.

Clendenin says he doesn't pay attention to what Colborn does on a day-to-day basis. Capps has not returned any calls from Eyewitness News.

Thursday, Skytta asked Longwell about Colborn. Longwell says he's met Colborn, but does not personally know him.

"So, I've met him at some Republican functions. I wouldn't categorize it that I know him," Longwell says. "What I will tell you is that we still condemn any kind of slimy, hurtful, untruthful campaigning of that nature."

Eyewitness News has tried several times to reach Colborn, but has not heard back. Longwell says even with everything going on, he feel confident about next Tuesday's election (Nov. 5) in which he hopes to win a second term to serve as Wichita's mayor.

"People appreciate the momentum that our city has had over the last four years," Longwell said Wednesday in his interview in the nation's capital. "We have jobs and investment and quality of life and w'ere changing our city and it shows."