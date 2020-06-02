Wichita mayor forms Civil Rights Advisory Council

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced the names of 20 individuals who will sit on his Civil Rights Advisory Council.

The mayor took to social media on Monday to say he would be creating the council. It comes a week after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody while a white Minneapolis officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck to hold him down on the ground.

Floyd's death sparked protests and riots across the nation and the world. Most that have taken place in Wichita have remained peaceful, which the mayor acknowledged in a video posted to his Facebook page. But, he said diversity is needed to help successfully move the city forward.

The individuals on the mayor's advisory council will focus on issues of inclusion, diversity and civil rights. They include: Davontae Harris, Pastor Pam Mason, Rev. Kevin Graham, Alicia Sanchez, Karen Cayce, LaWanda DeShazer, Tariq Azimi, Emily Schlenker, Marquetta Atkins, Abi Boatman, Sean Gates, Chad Rico, JJ James, Faith Martin, Ngoc Van, Brandon Trotter, Dalton Glasscock, Willy Scott Jr., Hussam Madi and Allen Stoker Jr.

The committee will serve a three-month term before the next committee is appointed and will be co-chaired by Council Member Brandon Johnson. The shorter terms will allow the Mayor to garner a wide range of feedback from the community. The committee is slated to meet virtually twice a month or more often as needed. Further details will be announced at a later date.

If an individual is interested in serving on the next committee, please email the Mayor at bwhipple@wichita.gov.