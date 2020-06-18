Wichita mayor's Civil Rights Advisory Council holds first meeting

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple's Advisory Council on Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights met for the first time Thursday at City Hall. The group includes 20 people, selected to serve a three-month term on the committee that will meet every other week.

The 20 members of the mayor's Civil Rights Advisory Council come from a pool of 150 applicants. Whipple says it's the most diverse committee in Wichita's history. That diversity alone gives its members hope.

"It shows that we're on the evolution of change," says advisory council member Willie Scott Jr. "And that's something that's very good for the City of Wichita."

Council member Kenzie Borland said the group presents "a really great opportunity for young, multicultural voices to be front and center in policy-making," without being government officials.

The Civil Rights Advisory Council will review City of Wichita policies. Just weeks after demonstrations began in Wichita following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., Whipple says already, formation of some new policy is in the works.

"We're coming in to something we get to create ourselves," Whipple said. "And I think that gives us an advantage."

Knowing that their input matters makes the group optimistic for the city's future.

There has been some controversy over one advisory council member not sharing the same goals of diversity as others in the newly-formed group. Thursday afternoon, Whipple apologized on social media for appointing that member and the distraction caused from statements made contrary to the group's objective. Whipple said the council will continue to move forward for change.