Wichita mother seeks help to identify stranger caught on camera watching daughter sleep

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) A Wichita mother is asking for the public's help to identify the person who she says broke into her home and watched over her sleeping daughter.
Angel Robinson posted a link to the home surveillance video on her Facebook page along with pictures of the stranger.
In the video, which lasts a little longer than a minute, you can see a male kneeling behind the couch while Robinson's daughter asleep on the other side.
Eventually, he stands up and looks down at the 15-year-old.
Robinson said her daughter was not hurt. A police report was filed with the Wichita Police Department.