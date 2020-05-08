Wichita mother seeks help to identify stranger caught on camera watching daughter sleep

A Wichita mother is asking for the public's help to identify the person who she says broke into her home and watched over her sleeping daughter.

Angel Robinson posted a link to the home surveillance video on her Facebook page along with pictures of the stranger.

In the video, which lasts a little longer than a minute, you can see a male kneeling behind the couch while Robinson's daughter asleep on the other side.

Eventually, he stands up and looks down at the 15-year-old.

Robinson said her daughter was not hurt. A police report was filed with the Wichita Police Department.